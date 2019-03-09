6.0-magnitude quake hits off Philippines coast: USGS

MANILA (AFP) - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck at sea off the eastern Philippines late Friday (March 8), with no early reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck at 11.06pm (11.06pm Singapore time), its epicentre about 41km north of Santa Monica in the province of Surigao del Norte.

Its depth was measured at 54km by the US agency, and the local quake monitors said in an advisory that it was not expected to have caused damage.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.