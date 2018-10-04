6 rescue divers drown in disused mining pool in Malaysia while trying to find teenager who fell in

SERDANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Six Fire and Rescue Department personnel drowned while trying to rescue a teenager from a disused mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana.

A department spokesman said all six - who were part of the rescue diving unit- were dragged away by strong currents in the 9pm incident on Wednesday (Oct 3).

They were searching for a 17-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen into the mining pool at around 5.50pm.

It was learnt the boy and two others were fishing at the mining pool when he fell in.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said they managed to retrieve the six personnel and administered CPR in an attempt to resuscitate them.

"The personnel however did not respond and were pronounced dead," he added.

"Two of them are from the Shah Alam fire station while the other four are from the Port Klang fire station.

"The bodies have been sent to the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem examination."