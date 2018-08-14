6 dead in Philippine floods, thousands displaced

MANILA • At least six people died and tens of thousands fled their homes as monsoon rain triggered flooding in the Philippine capital Manila and nearby areas.

About 1.1 million people have been affected by the weekend rain, with 59,100 moved to safer ground, the Philippines' disaster monitoring agency said.

The authorities shut schools in Metro Manila and other parts of the main Luzon island but kept financial markets open. The judiciary suspended work in the capital from noon yesterday.

Five dams in Luzon opened their gates at the weekend, according to the weather bureau, which may have worsened the flooding.

At least four people died in the capital region and two in the northern provinces of Zambales and Benguet, the authorities said. In Rizal province, over 35,000 people were evacuated along with 482 prisoners.

Nearly 400,000 people have been displaced by monsoon rain made worse by recent storms in the past weeks, according to the disaster monitoring agency.

The Philippines, among the world's most disaster-prone countries, experiences about 20 cyclones a year that form over the Pacific Ocean.

Typhoon Yagi, which exited the Philippines on Saturday, made landfall in China's Zhejiang province along the east coast on Sunday, forcing the authorities to evacuate more than 200,000 people.

Three people were killed and six others were injured in Shanghai when a shop signboard toppled onto a crowded sidewalk in a popular shopping district amid heavy rain triggered by Yagi.

The accident occurred on Sunday night on busy Nanjing East Road in the city centre, not far from Shanghai's historic Bund riverfront district.

Security camera footage broadcast by state-run China Central Television showed a heavy section of signage above a shop breaking off without warning and plummeting edge-wise onto a group of pedestrians.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE