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6.7-magnitude quake strikes central Indonesia

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The tremor, which hit east south-east of Palu, central Sulawesi province, did not pose a tsunami threat, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

The tremor, which hit east south-east of Palu, central Sulawesi province, did not pose a tsunami threat, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

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A shallow 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Indonesia on June 16, the US Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremor hit east south-east of Palu, central Sulawesi province, at 10.27am local time.

The earthquake was felt quite strongly in Palu and Sigi, but did not pose a tsunami threat, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

Palu resident Nurhaidar, who, like many Indonesians, has only one name, was cooking in her kitchen when she felt the quake.

“Suddenly, it was like there was a jolt, and then the whole house seemed to shake. The entire roof was making noise, like it was about to collapse,” the 42-year-old told AFP news agency.

“I hurried to evacuate with all the kids, and even though we were disoriented and confused for a moment, we managed to get out.”

Indonesia, a vast archipelago in South-east Asia, experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

The arc of intense seismic activity, where tectonic plates collide, stretches from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu, killed more than 2,200 people. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.