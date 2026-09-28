Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

5 things to know about the late Siti Hasmah, wife of ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad

Siti Hasmah was one of the first Malay woman doctors in then Malaya, having graduated from the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore.

PETALING JAYA – To many Malaysians, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali was a pioneer in her own right.

Besides being a loyal and dedicated wife to former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, she was also one of the first Malay woman doctors in then Malaya, having graduated from the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore.

Here are five more facts to know about the late Siti Hasmah.

1. She was a breast cancer survivor

Sharing her experience during a Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in Oct 2019, Siti Hasmah said doctors had confirmed a small lump in her left breast during a mammogram and biopsy at the hospital.

“The doctor advised me to remove the lump within a week. Initially, I did not want to tell my husband as I did not want to bother him as he was busy after returning from an overseas trip.

“Only after the results were revealed, and the doctor confirmed it was a growth, did I tell him, and he was shocked,” she said.

“I remember getting the results on Monday. We waited until Friday for me to be admitted into the hospital.

“In the afternoon, there was another check-up to confirm the growth was there, on Saturday morning I went into the operating theatre, and by the afternoon the operation was over. I was allowed to go home the next day,” she said.

2. She guest-starred in an episode of the animated series Upin & Ipin

Siti Hasmah made a special cameo appearance alongside Mahathir Mohamad in the season six special three-part episode titled Terima Kasih Cikgu! (Thank You, Teacher!) released in May 2018.

In the episode, both of them visited Tadika Mesra as special guests.

3. She was a music enthusiast

Siti Hasmah played the violin during her youth and picked it back up in her 80s, often serenading audiences at public events.

On top of public performances, she had also given away a signed violin to be auctioned off for thousands of ringgit to support causes.

Besides the violin, she also played the piano.

4. She was portrayed in theatre, documentaries and films

Among the actresses who have portrayed her are Erra Fazira in the theatre production, Mahathir, the Musical, as well as Sofia Jane and Lisa Surihani in Teater Tun Siti Hasmah.

A scene from Mahathir, the Musical, showing the wedding of Mahathir Mohamad and Siti Hasmah, played by Esma Daniel & Erra Fazira respectively. PHOTO: CTRA PRODUCTION

Actresses who have played her on the silver screens are Fadhilah Mansor in Kapsul and Fauziah Latiff in Mahathir: The Journey.

5. She revealed in a podcast that her name is just ‘Hasmah’

While Malaysians know her as Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, she once revealed that her real name does not have “Siti” – it is simply “Hasmah”.

She explained that the “Siti” moniker was added after she and Mahathir moved from Alor Setar to Kuala Lumpur, reported Astro Awani.

“I need to correct... I was not born as “Siti Hasmah”. I was only born (with the name) Hasmah,” she said in an interview on the Coffee with Ryan podcast in 2024.

She said “Siti” came about because it was a trend back in 1970, when she was appointed as a medical officer in the maternal and child health department. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK