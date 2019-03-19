40kg of plastic found in whale that starved to death

MANILA • A starving whale with 40kg of plastic trash in its stomach has died after being washed ashore in the Philippines, activists said yesterday, calling it one of the worst cases of poisoning they have seen.

Environmental groups have tagged the Philippines as one of the world's biggest ocean polluters due to its reliance on single-use plastic.

That sort of pollution, which is also widespread in other South-east Asian nations, regularly kills wildlife like whales and turtles that ingest the waste.

In the latest case, a Cuvier's beaked whale died last Saturday in the southern province of Compostela Valley where it had been stranded a day earlier, the regional fisheries bureau said.

The agency and an environmental group performed a necropsy on the animal and found about 40kg of plastic in its stomach, including grocery bags and rice sacks.

The animal died from starvation and was unable to eat because of the rubbish filling its stomach, said Mr Darrell Blatchley, director of D' Bone Collector Museum, which helped conduct the examination.

"It's very disgusting and heartbreaking," he told Agence France-Presse. "We've done necropsies on 61 dolphins and whales in the past 10 years and this is one of the biggest (amounts of plastic) we've seen."



A necropsy on the Cuvier's beaked whale (above) found about 40kg of plastic, including grocery bags and rice sacks inside its body. The 4.7m long whale (below) was stranded in the southern Philippine province of Compostela Valley last Friday where local officials and fishermen tried to release it, only for the animal to return to shallow water. PHOTOS: D' BONE COLLECTOR MUSEUM/FACEBOOK.



The 4.7m long whale was stranded in Mabini town where local officials and fishermen tried to release it, only for the creature to return to shallow water, said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. "It could not swim on its own, because it was emaciated and weak," regional bureau director Fatma Idris told AFP.

"(The) animal was dehydrated. On the second day, it struggled and vomited blood."

The death comes just weeks after the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives released a report on the "shocking" amount of single-use plastic in the Philippines, including nearly 60 billion sachets a year.

The Philippines has strict laws on garbage disposal, but environmentalists say these are poorly implemented.

The problem also plagues the archipelago's neighbours, with a sperm whale dying in Indonesia last year with nearly 6kg of plastic waste discovered in its stomach.

DISGUSTING DISCOVERY It's very disgusting and heartbreaking... We've done necropsies on 61 dolphins and whales in the past 10 years and this is one of the biggest (amounts of plastic) we've seen. MR DARRELL BLATCHLEY, director of D' Bone Collector Museum, which helped conduct the examination on the whale.

In Thailand, a whale also died last year after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags. A green turtle, a protected species, suffered the same fate last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE