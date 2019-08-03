4 hurt as blasts rock Bangkok during morning rush hour

Security was tightened in Bangkok yesterday after a series of small explosions hit the Thai capital in the morning, injuring four people.

The six blasts, believed to be from homemade bombs, occurred near the Chong Nonsi skytrain station in central Bangkok, at a government complex on the outskirts of the city and the Suan Luang residential area.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha condemned the attacks, which took place as Bangkok hosted the Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting attended by the world's senior ministers. The regional meet is not believed to be the target of the bombs. Thai police said Muslim insurgents could be responsible for the attacks.

