4 held over case of chopped-up body

Philippine police have recovered the chopped-up body of a Chinese woman in the financial district of Makati, in what investigators suggest is a case of a romantic feud gone awry.

The woman has been identified as Ms Wang Yalei, 26. Her remains were found stuffed inside four bags at Lerato Residence Tower 1 in the posh Bel-Air district of Makati, south of Manila, on Thursday.

Four suspects - all Chinese nationals - were arrested. They are Zhang Chuning, Zhang Chuquan, Wang Xue and Zhang Xixi.

Zhang Chuning confessed to killing Ms Wang, according to an initial police report.

"It was jealousy, a love triangle," said Metro Manila police chief Guillermo Eleazar.

No other details were released about the victim and the four suspects, or what they were doing in the Philippines.

Initial investigations showed that Ms Wang had had a heated argument with Zhang Chuning over a lover as the two were drinking early on Thursday morning.

Ms Wang purportedly attacked Zhang Chuning with a knife, but she managed to grab it and stab Ms Wang instead.

Zhang Chuning then asked the three other suspects to help her dismember and dispose of Ms Wang's body.

The condominium's security guards were alerted after housekeeping staff found a nylon bag with a bloodied knife, clothes and tissue paper inside a rubbish bin.

A check of the closed-circuit TV camera footage found one of the suspects coming out of a unit on the 11th floor of the condominium tower with the nylon bag.

The guards then made a police report.

"They had packed the body parts in four bags and were trying to figure how to get them out, then we arrested them," said Mr Eleazar.