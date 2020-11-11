4 arrested over latest water pollution incident in Selangor that caused disruption to more than 1m households

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have arrested four suspects linked to the latest water pollution incident that led to the closure of a water treatment plant in Selangor, affecting more than one million households in the state.

"Acting on the latest reports of water pollution, the police conducted arrests from midnight to early morning today," said Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Fadzil Ahmat in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 11).

"The arrests were made in Gombak, Damansara and Kelana Jaya. Four individuals, aged between 33 and 43, were arrested.

"Meanwhile, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi man and a local man stockpiled chemical materials at the rented premises. It is believed that chemicals were thrown into a sewage hole and flowed to the polluted area," he said.

All the suspects will be sent to the Selayang court for their remand orders.

The Selangor Water Management Authority said on Tuesday that the source of the pollution might be solvents that were found in Sungai Selangor.

It caused operations at the water treatment plants in Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor's Phase 1,2 and 3 to be stopped from 12.45pm. This led to another round of water cuts to 1,139,008 accounts across the state.

The latest water cuts came less than three weeks after the last supply disruption.

There have been 10 unscheduled water cuts this year alone, with odour pollution responsible for six cases between March and November.