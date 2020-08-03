4 areas in Malaysia's Kedah under lockdown, 5 schools ordered to close amid rise in Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Four sub-districts in the Malaysian state of Kedah have been put under the "targeted enhanced move control order (MCO)" following the growing number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Sivagangga cluster in the state.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor approved the decision to impose the order in Ah, Hosba, and Binjal in Kubang Pasu as well as in Kampung Ulu, Padang Sanai in Padang Terap.

It is learnt that the targeted enhanced MCO would affect the movement of people living within 1km radius of a restaurant in Kubang Pasu, in which the owner is said to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Five schools were also ordered to close from Sunday (Aug 2) for 28 days until Aug 29 following the implementation of the targeted enhanced MCO.

They are SMK Hosba, SK Hosba, SMK Megat Dewa, SK Megat Dewa and SK Kubang Palas.

Teachers in the affected areas are not allowed to resume duties at the schools while those living outside the areas are not allowed to enter the schools there.

It is learnt that only teachers working outside the targeted enhanced MCO areas but need to pass through to get to work are allowed to be on duty.

Similar to the previous MCO, those working in essential services are allowed to work.

On Sunday, 11 new Covid-19 cases were linked to the Sivagangga cluster in Kedah.

Among them were two school children aged seven and 10.

The cluster was first reported on July 28 and was started by an index patient - a restaurant owner who returned from India - who did not follow home quarantine rules.

So far, 20 cases have been detected from that cluster.