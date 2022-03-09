39 kids aged 5 to 11 have died of virus in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • A total of 39 children aged five to 11 years have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic started two years ago, said Malaysian Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali.

"Between Jan 25, 2020 and March 6, 2022, there were a total of 748,037 cases involving those below 18 years old. From this total, 301,268 cases (40.3 per cent) involved those aged from five to 11. There were 157 fatalities due to Covid-19 among those 18 and below, 39 of which were children aged five to 11 years," he said in the Lower House of Parliament yesterday.

Datuk Noor Azmi added that there had been an increase in Covid-19 infections among the young after schools reopened earlier this year.

"The Omicron variant spreads much easier, increasing the risk of infection among children," he said, adding that there "has been a drastic increase in Covid-19 infections among those aged below 12, with 123,053 confirmed cases since January this year".

He said there have been cases of young children requiring intensive care unit treatment.

Dr Noor Azmi, who is in charge of the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children, said that as of Feb 3 this year, a total of 1,041,733 children aged between five and 11 had received their first vaccination dose.

On adverse events following immunisation (Aefi), he said that only 94 cases were reported as at Feb 25 involving those aged five to 11, or 0.1 per cent out of 1,000 doses administered. "Of the 94, only two were categorised as serious," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK