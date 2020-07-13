37 escape uninjured as express bus catches fire in Sarawak

SIBU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As many as 37 people on an express bus escaped death when it caught fire near Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak on Sunday (July 12) night.

The bus was travelling from Mukah, a district 464km north of Kuching, to the state capital.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Tiong Ling Hii said his department received a report on the incident at 8.18pm Sunday and immediately sent a team of firemen from the Serian fire station to the scene.

"The fire caused 90 per cent damage to the bus. Fortunately, the 35 passengers and two drivers of the bus were safe and managed to escape," he said.

"The fire was completely extinguished by 10.54pm," Tiong siad, adding that the fire had started from the left rear wheel area of the bus.