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Police escort to court some of the men involved in the attack.

KUALA LUMPUR – A group of 34 men who stormed an entertainment outlet in Taman Shamelin on April 5 have been fined between RM2,000 and RM3,000 (S$970) by the Magistrate’s Court.

Thirty-two of them were fined RM3,000 each, in default of four months’ jail, after pleading guilty before Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan on April 10.

The accused, aged between 21 and 57, are Tan Chee Chin, G. Bathmanathan, M. Kogilan, Lim Puay Fei, Kevin Yong Kai Wen, Ong Zhi Jian, Looi Khai Xuan, Voison Chor, Tan Jun Ning, Hee Tuck Choy, Ching Thong Hai, Kee Jin Xuan, Lim Teong Yow, Chan Kuang Man and Ho Chee Seong.

Also in the group are Wong Chee Siong, Liang Chung Weng, G. Srikanth, A. Ganesan, Lee Ming Choong, Wong Wai Khuen, Khor Ka Lok, Ong Zheng Yuan, Yam Hao Jie, Lim Jia Cheng, Chai Chun You, Kher Kuan Heng, Ong Aik Chim, Chong Khai Jun, Hadzrin Julasrin, Lee Tuck Wah and Chin Chin Chung.

Two others, Alvin Yong Kai Zhe and Chong Yu Heng, both 19, were fined RM2,000 each, in default of three months’ jail.

They were charged with participating in a riot while armed with weapons, ammunition, explosives, sticks and stones that could be used in an attack.

The incident took place at an entertainment premises in Cheras at about 7.30pm on April 5.

They were charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum ­sentence of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farhana Mohamad Poad urged the court to impose a just sentence as a deterrent, noting that the incident involved a large group.

Defence counsel Mohammad Arifin Abdul Wahab, who represented all the accused, pleaded for a lenient sentence in the form of a fine, saying their guilty plea saved the court’s time.

“The men are seeking a second chance. This is their first offence, and they apologise for their mistake,” he said.

According to the statement of facts, police received a report on April 5 regarding an incident in which a lorry rammed into the front gate of the entertainment outlet.

A group of men then entered the premises and damaged property within the compound. Investigations found that the suspects were armed during the attack.

A minute-long video of the incident also went viral, showing a lorry crashing through the main gate of the KTV outlet before the group entered through the breach, carrying various objects. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK