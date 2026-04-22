334,000 litres of fuel saved with Malaysia’s work-from-home move: Government spokesman

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On April 1, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet agreed to implement a WFH policy involving ministries, agencies, and more, effective April 15.

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PUTRAJAYA – More than 155,000 civil servants have applied to work from home (WFH), and the Malaysian government estimates that this has led to savings of 334,000 litres of fuel, amounting to more than RM678,000 (S$218,200), said government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

According to Mr Fahmi, these figures were presented to the Cabinet by Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar at its meeting on April 22.

“As of today (April 22), the number of civil servants who have applied for WFH has exceeded 155,000.”

“From April 15 until April 21, it is estimated that savings amounted to 334,000 litres of fuel, or RM678,000,” he said during his weekly press conference on April 22 .

Mr Fahmi said Mr Shamsul was asked to gather more information from the private sector on WFH implementation.

“We want to see how much savings there are as a result of WFH,” he added.

On April 1, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet had agreed to implement a WFH policy involving ministries, agencies, statutory bodies, and government-linked companies, effective April 15. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK