327 criminals shot dead by cops since 2015, Malaysia’s Parliament told

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - A total of 327 criminals were shot and killed by police in 193 cases between 2015 and 2025, says Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said 2016 saw the most cases at 32, followed by 2018 (26), 2024 (25), 2017 (23), 2015 (21), 2025 (20), 2019 (16), 2021 (11), 2020 (eight), 2022 (six) and 2023 (five).

The number comprised 172 Malaysians, 68 Indonesians, 24 Vietnamese, 23 from the Philippines, seven from Myanmar, three from Africa, two from Bangladesh and one from Thailand.

In 27 other cases, the nationality of the criminal could not be determined, he told the Dewan Rakyat in a written reply on Feb 11.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases between 2015 and 2025 at 47, followed by Sabah (33), Penang (21), Johor (19), Perak (16), Kedah (13), Kuala Lumpur (10), Kelantan (nine), Sarawak (eight), Melaka (four), Terengganu and Pahang (two each), and Perlis (one).

The ethnic breakdown among Malaysians was 78 Indians, 43 Malays, 40 Chinese and 11 non-Malay bumiputra.

“Generally, the police only open fire to overcome dangerous criminals, in self defence when the suspect acts aggressively, and to preserve public order when the suspect refuses to surrender, which could result in harm to others or property damage,” he added.

Mr Saifuddin Nasution added that no action was taken against the police personnel involved in these shooting cases.

Mr Lim Lip Eng ( MP for Kepong) had asked about fatal shooting cases involving the police since 2015.

He also asked for the breakdown according to nationality, race, and states, as well as whether or not any action was taken against the police personnel involved. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK