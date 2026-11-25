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Fourteen of the 32 students were taken to hospital for further treatment.

BANGKOK - Thirty-two secondary school students from Bangkok were injured on Nov 25 after a traditional Thai house collapsed during a study trip at a tourist attraction in Thailand’s Ratchaburi province.

The structure gave way unexpectedly in Bang Phae district, located about 80km west of Bangkok, local media reported.

Rescue teams from the Sawang Ratchaburi and Ruam Jai Kan Kuson foundations were deployed immediately upon receiving the alert, working alongside ambulance crews from Bang Phae Hospital and Photharam Hospital to render first aid.

Bang Phae district chief Suthin Rungprasert also arrived at the scene to oversee emergency response efforts and coordinate aid for the students.

Of the 32 injured students, 14 were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The remaining 18 students sustained minor injuries.

The authorities are continuing to monitor the condition of all the injured students and have launched an inspection of the site to determine the cause of the collapse. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK