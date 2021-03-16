32 Chinese-invested factories torched in attacks in Myanmar

BEIJING/YANGON • A total of 32 Chinese-invested factories were torched and vandalised in attacks on Chinese companies in Myanmar as at noon yesterday, said China's state-owned tabloid Global Times.

There were no fatalities reported, but two Chinese employees were injured and property losses amounted to 240 million yuan (S$49.7 million), the Global Times wrote in a post on its Twitter account, citing the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

The arson attacks by unidentified assailants on garment factories in the Yangon suburb of Hlaingthaya on Sunday provoked China's strongest comments yet on the turmoil gripping its South-east Asian neighbour, where many people see China as supportive of the coup.

The Chinese Embassy urged Myanmar's ruling generals to stop the violence and ensure the safety of people and property.

It described the situation as very severe, and urged the authorities to "stop all acts of violence, punish the perpetrators... and ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel".

Anti-Chinese sentiment has risen since the Feb 1 coup, with opponents of the army takeover noting Beijing's muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. China is viewed as being supportive of the military junta that overthrew the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Global Times newspaper blamed instigators for the arson, and called for their punishment. It said China was trying to promote a peaceful settlement of the crisis.

Protest leader Thinzar Shunlei Yi said that Myanmar people do not hate their Chinese neighbours, but China's leaders have to understand the outrage felt in Myanmar over their stand.

"Chinese government must stop supporting coup council if they actually care about Sino-Myanmar relations and to protect their businesses," she wrote on Twitter.

Following the attacks on Chinese-financed firms, Taiwan's de facto embassy in Myanmar has advised Taiwanese companies operating in the country to fly the island's flag, hang signs stating that they are Taiwanese, and explain to local workers that they are from Taiwan, to avoid confusion.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said yesterday that only one Taiwanese company was caught up in the violence, with 10 of its citizens trapped inside the premises, though they were safe.

It said that Taiwan's representative office in the country had got in touch with Taiwanese companies after receiving reports of the attacks on Chinese-invested firms.

Separately, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission told reporters in Taipei that Taiwanese banks in Myanmar are operating as normal.

