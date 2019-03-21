30 women arrested in Kuantan for stripping in motivational game

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In what appears to be a repeat of a 2017 incident, a group of people have taken off their clothes again in Bukit Tinggi while playing a motivational game.

While the previous incident involved a group of men in the buff, this time it was women who stripped down to their underwear.

Pahang CID chief SAC Datuk Othman Nanyan said early investigations found that the activity was organised by a beauty spa with branches in Johor and Kuala Lumpur, and about 80 local women participated.

The participants stayed at the resort in Bukit Tinggi, Bentong, from Monday to Wednesday (March 18 to 20), he said.

"We found that during the incident, some of the participants were wearing only their underwear while doing an activity. Residents who admonished them confirmed the participants did not go nude," said SAC Othman.

He said residents had lodged a police report, and following that, police detained 30 women and four men who were from the spa's Johor branch.

"The ones from the Kuala Lumpur branch had left earlier. We advise them to come forward to the Bentong police headquarters to assist in our investigations," he said.

The case is being investigated as obscenity in a public place.

Pictures of the women making a long line using their clothes had been shared on Facebook.

In 2017, 23 young people pleaded guilty to indecency after they went overboard while playing a game called "All Out".

The men took off all their clothes to form a long line, until they were completely naked.