3 workers from China die in construction site accident in KL

KUALA LUMPUR • Three Chinese nationals working to help build an elevated highway in Kuala Lumpur were killed when a large crane structure crashed onto the ground and crushed a car below yesterday.

Three people in the car were also injured, officials said.

The horrific accident followed another three weeks ago when two women in a van were crushed to death after a section of scaffolding along the same new highway collapsed and fell on the van. A trailer lorry had hit scaffolding around a pedestrian bridge then.

Speaking about yesterday's accident, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department chief Nordin Md Pauzi was quoted by The Star online news as saying: "Three died, while the driver of the car was gravely injured and has been taken to the hospital. Two other workers have been rescued."

It was not clear where the three Chinese workers were when the crane structure fell.

The crane was one of several large machines being used to build the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway, or Suke, to link areas in southern Kuala Lumpur to the east of the federal territory.

Malaysiakini news reported that the three killed were employees working on the construction project. Two died on the spot and the third man was later reported to have died.

Mr Nordin said there were difficulties in retrieving the third body at the accident site in Cheras district due to stability issues and the weight of the crane.

The front part of the Perodua car was badly crumpled.

Commenting on the accident, Works Minister Fadillah Yusof was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying roads or lanes must be closed to all traffic if a heavy structure needs to be removed in implementing road or highway construction projects.

In the March 3 accident, five people were travelling in the van near Bandar Tasik Selatan in Kuala Lumpur when scaffolding fell and crushed the vehicle. The lorry carrying heavy machinery had crashed into the scaffolding.

The two women killed were on their way to work in a factory. The other three people in the van, including the driver, were seriously hurt.