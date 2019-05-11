3 Thais accused of insulting the monarchy missing: Rights groups

BANGKOK • Three Thai activists facing charges of insulting the monarchy have disappeared after reportedly being arrested in Vietnam, rights groups have said, months after two exiled critics of the military and monarchy turned up dead.

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has denied that the three activists are in Thai custody, the Thai Alliance for Human Rights said.

Mr Chucheep Chiwasut, who broadcasts political commentary to Thailand from exile, and fellow activists Siam Theerawut and Kritsana Thapthai were reportedly turned over to the Thai authorities by Vietnam on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch said yesterday.

"Vietnam's alleged secret forced return to Thailand of three prominent activists should set off alarm bells in the international community," Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said.

London-based Amnesty International said Mr Chucheep had long faced charges of lese majeste, or insulting the monarchy. Mr Siam and Mr Kritsana were also under police investigation for lese majeste.

Article 112 of Thailand's criminal code says anyone who insults the king, queen, heir or regent faces punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

Human rights groups have accused the ruling military of applying the lese majeste law more widely since a 2014 military coup as a way to silence critics.

Separately, a former law student was released from jail yesterday, a month before the end of his 21/2-year sentence for a 2017 lese majeste conviction.

CONCERNS RAISED We are worried about the situation... There have been disappearances and deaths of political activists who are against the military government and criticise the monarchy. MR PIANGDIN RAKTHAI, of the US-based Thai Alliance for Human Rights.

Mr Jatupat Boonpattaraksa, an activist and critic of the ruling junta, was jailed for posting a profile of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, published by the BBC's Thai-language service, that was deemed offensive.

His release was part of a royal amnesty for thousands of prisoners to mark the king's coronation.

The US-based Thai Alliance for Human Rights first reported that Mr Chucheep, also known as Uncle Sanam Luang, had been sent back to Thailand.

"Uncle Sanam Luang and two others were apprehended... a month ago. But they were just transferred to Thailand on May 8 from Vietnam," the alliance's Piangdin Rakthai said in a YouTube video.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit denied the report. "Vietnam has not coordinated transfers. We have not received any request. If there is, it would be through the foreign ministry and police," he told reporters.

In January, the bodies of two exiled critics of the military and royal family, Mr Chatcharn Buppawan, 56, and Mr Kraidej Luelert, 46, were found at the Mekong River border with Laos. Their bodies had been stuffed with concrete, apparently to make them sink.

The military said at the time it had no information about the bodies.

Activist Surachai Danwattananusorn, 78, who operated an online radio station critical of the junta and monarchy from Laos, disappeared in December. His whereabouts are not known.

"We are worried about the situation," Mr Piangdin said in his video. "There have been disappearances and deaths of political activists who are against the military government and criticise the monarchy."

REUTERS