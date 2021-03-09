3 Thai protest leaders jailed pending trial

BANGKOK • Three Thai protest leaders were jailed yesterday pending their trial for insulting the country's powerful monarchy, their lawyer said, after the state prosecutor charged 18 activists for sedition over anti-government rallies last year.

The jailed protesters had broken traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under a strict lese majeste law that makes insulting or defaming the king, queen, heir and regent punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The criminal court denied bail for Panusaya "Roong" Sithijirawattanakul, 22, Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok, 24, and Jatupat "Pai Daodin" Boonpattararaksa, 29, who faced charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences including sedition over a Sept 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace last year.

The three denied all charges, but the court rejected their bail request on the grounds that they could reoffend, said one of their lawyers, Mr Krisadang Nutcharat. Their trials were set for next Monday.

Deputy spokesman Chanchai Chalanonniwat for the Attorney-General's Office named the three among 18 protesters charged yesterday. The rest were charged with sedition, breaching a ban on public assembly and related charges. They were freed on bail, according to a court document.

Prior to the court's decision, Panupong said his group was unfazed by the prospect of jail. "The activities we have done are only the beginning, and it will go ahead even without us," he said.

Thailand's youth movement has posed the biggest challenge so far to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former coup leader, whom they said engineered the 2019 election rules to keep himself in power. Mr Prayut's government rejects that claim.

Protesters also said the Constitution gives the king too much power and demanded that some of it be curbed. The palace has declined to comment on the protests.

Meanwhile, four other activist leaders are in jail awaiting trial over the Sept 19 protest, having been denied bail five times.

REUTERS