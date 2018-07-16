3 terrorists shot dead in Indonesia

Three terrorists have been gunned down by Indonesian police in Yogyakarta amid a crackdown on militant activities, but one escaped.

The four terrorists were being tailed by police on Saturday when two of them attacked an officer with machetes before they were shot dead. The operation followed the arrest last Wednesday of two of the men's accomplices in the Yogyakarta suburbs.

In a separate incident yesterday, a man and his wife hurled an explosive device at Indramayu police headquarters in West Java.

However, the device did not go off and the duo were arrested later.

