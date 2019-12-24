3 students found dead in flooded Indonesia cave

BANDUNG (Indonesia) • Three university students were found dead in a cave in Indonesia after they were trapped inside by flood waters, officials said yesterday.

A search and rescue operation launched on Sunday evacuated five other people from the Lele cave in West Java after heavy rain hit the area and flooded it, the authorities said.

The victims "were trapped inside the cave for quite a while before the team managed to evacuate them", local search and rescue agency spokesman Seni Wulandari told Agence France-Presse.

She added that it took an hour for the rescue team to make it into the cave, which is 30m below ground level.

The students - part of a university nature club - went there to train in basic caving.

A senior member of the club who helped with the evacuation, Mr Ari Alfian, said the weather was normal when the students entered the cave, but an unexpected heavy downpour hit the area.

"Water entered the cave like a waterfall. Initially, only five students were inside the cave, including the victims," he told Agence France-Presse yesterday. "Another three came in to rescue them as the bad weather arrived. They were all trapped, but only five managed to survive."

Bandung search and rescue team head Deden Ridwanshah told The Jakarta Post that the students may have died from a lack of oxygen after panicking.

The team recovered the first body at 4.25am yesterday and the last body at around 6am.

The rainy season started late last month and several regions in Indonesia have been hit by bad weather in the past two weeks.

TRAPPED BY FLOOD WATERS