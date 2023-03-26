3 missing after tanker ship catches fire off Indonesia

JAKARTA – Three people were reportedly missing after a tanker ship caught fire off the coast of Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province on Sunday, a rescuer said.

The vessel was operated by the Indonesia’s state-owned oil firm PT Pertamina, and the accident occurred just off the coast of the firm’s oil storage located in Mataram city of the province, said Mr Wahyu Efendi, head of the provincial search and rescue office.

“We received the information about the accident at 3.40pm local time. There were 17 people on board, and 14 of them have been rescued, but three others remain missing,” he told Xinhua over phone.

“We will resume searching the missing people on Monday,” said Mr Efendi.

Footage on Indonesian television network Kompas TV shows fire coming from near the ship’s foremast and plumes of thick black smoke.

In May 2020, seven people were killed and 22 injured when crude oil tanker Jag Leela burst into flames at Belawan Port in Medan, one of the country’s busiest ports.