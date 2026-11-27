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They face the death sentence, or lifetime imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

SHAH ALAM – Six people, including three Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers, were brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Shah Alam, Selangor, under heavy security on the morning of Nov 27 for alleged drug trafficking involving 96.2kg of methamphetamine.

Lieutenant Amir Ariffudin Aminullah, 33, Lieutenant Muhammad Arief Fauzan Mohd Ali, 27, and Kapt Muhammad Amirul Faisall Rosdin, 34, along with civilians Tan Sui Seng, 48, Nur Hanis Syafiqah Muhammed Amin, 28, and Afifah Amdas, 34, were escorted in handcuffs by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) to the court complex.

They were jointly charged with trafficking 96.2kg of methamphetamine at the arrival foyer of the RMAF air base in Subang at 6.50pm on Nov 17.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2).

They face the death sentence, or lifetime imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Each accused said “faham” (understood) after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Wan Noora Nisa Ngadirin.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Sazali Omar said the prosecution was not offering bail as the case was under Section 39B and asked the court to fix a mention date.

Magistrate Wan Noora set Feb 27 for mention.

It was previously reported that a cross-border drug smuggling syndicate was exposed after over 96kg of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine worth RM4.83 million (S$1.5 million) , and 6.98kg of chemicals were found being loaded onto an RMAF aircraft at the Subang Air Base last week.

Following the discovery, seven Air Force officers and personnel, along with six civilians, were arrested in a series of raids across Klang Valley, Labuan, and Tawau, Sabah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK