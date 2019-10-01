275,000 face water rationing in Johor despite downpours

KULAI • Despite heavy downpours in the past few days, the water crisis in Johor has worsened, with at least 275,000 people facing water rationing.

Parts of Kota Tinggi, Penggerang and Mersing - on the east coast of Johor - are the latest areas affected due to the falling water levels in the dams and water treatment plants in the area.

Water rationing is already ongoing in Simpang Renggam, in central Johor, involving 150,000 people.

Johor International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah said that from Oct 8, about 100,000 people who get water from the Lebam dam in Kota Tinggi would be affected.

"After that, we expect scheduled water rationing to hit Mersing due to low water levels at the Labung water treatment plant, which will affect about 25,000 people," he added.

The date for water rationing in Mersing has yet to be fixed, he said, after attending an event in his constituency on Sunday.

Some of the dams in eastern Johor have enough supply for just 10 days, he said, while others could last up to 90 days. Among the dams which showed a fall in water levels were Lebam, Upper Layang, Pulai, Pontian Kechil, Labong, Macap, Sembrong and Bekok.

News of the drop in water levels in dams came after a statement last week by Singapore's national water agency PUB that the water level at Johor's Linggiu Reservoir, a source of water for Singapore, has fallen to below 50 per cent due to the ongoing dry weather.

PUB said last Saturday that water levels in the reservoir had stood at 72 per cent capacity at the start of the year. The water level in the reservoir last dipped below 50 per cent in 2015 to reach a historic low of 20 per cent in 2016.

In Johor, Mr Puah said water rationing in Simpang Renggam, which has affected about 150,000 people, would continue due to a drop in water level at the Macap dam caused by the dry weather.

"We need at least one week of continuous rainfall to replenish all the water in our dams statewide," he said, adding that they planned to carry out at least 10 cloud-seeding activities by the end of the year.

Mr Puah was hopeful that the start of the rainy season, by the end of this month, would help resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that Melaka residents were hoping that the authorities would provide more effective contingency plans and take note of public opinion on the ongoing issue of water shortage in the state.

