260 new cases mark highest daily spike since June 4

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia reported 260 new coronavirus cases yesterday, its biggest daily jump in infections since June 4, mostly due to an outbreak in Sabah state, the Health Ministry said.

The South-east Asian country has reported a total of 11,484 cases of the virus so far, including 136 deaths, Reuters reported.

The jump in cases came after a surge in travel to and from Sabah ahead of state elections last Saturday.

The Health Ministry's director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said the 260 tally was the second-highest increase in the number of cases in a single day, after the 277 cases that were recorded on June 4, caused by an outbreak at a Selangor immigration detention centre at the time.

The 260 cases include four new clusters in Selangor, Sabah, Putrajaya and Kedah.

Tan Sri Noor Hisham said Selangor on Tuesday recorded a 1.95 Rt, much higher than the 1.29 Rt in Sabah.

The Rt value indicates how fast Covid-19 is spreading.

To curb the spread of the virus in Sabah, the federal government yesterday announced a ban on travel between all 27 districts in the state, the second biggest in Malaysia by land size after Sarawak.

The restrictions will start at midnight on Saturday and will be enforced for 14 days until Oct 16.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said only essential services such as food supplies as well as medical and security services that require travel between the districts will be allowed during this period, The Star daily reported.

The government earlier placed four Sabah districts - Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna - under the targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), from Tuesday to Oct 12.

The EMCO is a strict lockdown that shuts down most business activities, and prevents people from entering or leaving these districts.

The four districts are on the east coast of Sabah.

The lockdown was instituted after 1,195 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the four districts since the beginning of last month.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents president Tan Kok Liang has advised travellers eyeing Sabah to defer their holiday plans.