25 dead in Indonesia bus accident

PALEMBANG (Sumatra) • At least 25 people died and 14 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, a rescuer said yesterday.

The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150m-ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight on Monday and ended up in a river, the police said earlier.

Originally, the death toll given by the police was 24, but the head of the local search and rescue team Berty Kowas said another body was found, taking the number to 25.

"The evacuation is ongoing and some divers are searching (for victims) around the bus," Mr Kowas told Metro TV yesterday.

Footage shared by the rescue team showed bodies being taken out of the water onto stretchers.

Police and rescuers were scouring the river and the nearby slopes to look for victims.

The bus "crashed into the concrete road barrier before plunging into the ravine. Some people are still trapped inside the bus", local police spokesman Dolly Gumara told AFP yesterday, adding that no other vehicle was involved.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed to look for victims, and the injured have been taken to hospital, the spokesman said, adding that the cause of the crash is being investigated.

The accident happened in a remote and steep area near the town of Pagar Alam, hampering search and rescue efforts. According to a passenger manifest, the regional bus left Bengkulu province for Pagar Alam with 27 on board, but some survivors told the police there were around 50 people inside when the accident happened.

Traffic accidents are common in the South-east Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted.

In September, at least 21 people died when a bus plunged into a ravine in West Java's Sukabumi region. Several months earlier, 12 people were killed and dozens more hurt when a passenger tried to wrest control of a bus steering wheel following an argument with the driver.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE