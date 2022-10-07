22 children among 38 dead as ex-cop attacks Thai childcare centre

BANGKOK - A former police officer armed with a gun and a knife attacked a childcare centre, leaving at least 38 dead on Thursday.

The gunman, identified as Panya Kamrab, 34, later shot his wife and child at home before turning the gun on himself, said Thai police.

Police said Panya shot and stabbed the teachers and children at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan, 500km north-east of Bangkok in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

He also fired randomly at passers-by and rammed his truck into vehicles as he fled the scene.

According to the authorities, there were at least 22 children among the fatalities, some as young as two. At least 10 people were wounded, some severely.

The Nong Bua Lamphu provincial hospital sent out an urgent request for blood donations shortly after the shooting.

In a statement on Facebook, the Royal Thai Police said that Panya was a police corporal at the Na Wang Police Station in Nong Bua Lamphu.

However, he was fired from the force in 2021 after he was found to have possessed drugs. He was also known to have abused drugs.

While the motive for the shooting is still unclear, police said that Panya had attended a court appointment related to drug offences before the incident, reported local media outlet ThaiPBS.

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said that Panya, who did not quit his drug habit after his sacking, was due for another court appearance on Friday for a drug case that led to his dismissal.

"This might have led to hallucination from stress, and he eventually committed the crime, starting from the childcare centre, and later at his house," said the police chief.

The massacre began around noon, when Panya forced his way into the childcare centre in the Na Klang district and opened fire, local media reported.

The children were believed to have been sleeping at the time.

Police spokesman Paisan Luesomboon said Panya began the attack after he failed to locate his child at the centre.

District official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters that four or five members of staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, were shot first.

Teachers who survived the attack said their colleagues had tried to protect the children by locking the classroom door as Panya approached, but he broke it open and attacked the children with a knife.

One teacher told Thai Channel 8 News that she had heard loud noises and had thought they were from firecrackers.

"I saw (two bodies) lying on the ground and noticed the man keeping the gun. But he pulled it out again to load bullets and pointed it at me, and I ran," she said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha offered his condolences in a Facebook post, and said he has ordered the police to fast-track investigations into the "horrifying" crime.

He also ordered all government agencies to lower their flags to half-mast on Friday.

Mr Prayut will be travelling to the province on Friday to visit the affected families.

The authorities have shut daycare centres in the area.

Thursday's incident is the deadliest mass shooting since a 2020 incident where a soldier gunned down 29 people and injured 58 others in a 17-hour rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.

And while gun ownership laws are strict in Thailand, it is not uncommon for people to possess illegal or unlicensed firearms, and for gun incidents to occur.

Police said that the gun used in Thursday's attack had been acquired legally.