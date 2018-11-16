2 Singaporeans fined RM3,000 each for illegally entering Malaysia

PEKAN NENAS (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two Singaporeans who came for a family gathering in Johor were each fined RM3,000 (S$985) for entering Malaysia without a valid permit.

Sessions court judge Aizatul Akmal Maharani fined the two 21-year-old men after they pleaded guilty to committing the offence at a special court at the Immigration Detention depot here on Friday (Nov 16).

The two did not stop at the immigration counter at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex on Oct 20 in the wee hours of the morning.

They were nabbed when they tried to exit via the checkpoint the next day.

Both were charged under Section 6 (1) ( C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not getting a valid pass or permit to enter the country.

Under the act the maximum penalty is a RM10,000 fine or imprisonment of not more than five years or both.

Immigration prosecutor Sarvena Giman prosecuted the case while the two were represented by a lawyer.

Both paid the fines.