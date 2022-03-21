2 migrants dead, 26 missing in boat accident off Indonesia

MEDAN (Indonesia) • At least two people are dead and 26 others are missing after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Indonesia on Saturday.

The wooden fishing boat was carrying 89 people when it left for neighbouring Malaysia through an unguarded route, an Indonesia official said yesterday. But the boat sprang a leak soon after departing and was hit by strong waves and sank.

A man and a woman were found dead while 61 others were rescued and taken to hospitals for treatment.

The remaining passengers are still missing.

"We have deployed our personnel to search for the 26 missing victims but our efforts haven't been fruitful so far," head of local search and rescue team Ady Pandawa said yesterday, adding that the damaged boat had been evacuated to the nearest port.

The passengers had come from across Indonesia and were seeking work in Malaysia without proper documentation, he added.

"We suspect the number of passengers exceeded the boat capacity, so when the vessel was hit by strong waves, it immediately sank," he said.

Relatively affluent Malaysia is home to millions of migrants from poorer parts of Asia, many of them undocumented, working in industries including construction and agriculture.

Indonesians illegally seeking work in neighbouring Malaysia often risk dangerous sea crossings, and accidents are common due to bad weather and poor safety measures.

In January, six Indonesian women drowned off the coast of Malaysia after their boat capsized during a suspected attempt to enter the country illegally. A month earlier, 21 Indonesian migrants also died after their boat capsized.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE