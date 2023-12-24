2 killed, 3 injured after military truck rams into shoppers outside Philippine market

MANILA – Two people were killed and three others injured after a man took control of a parked military truck and rammed it into shoppers outside a market in Davao City in the southern Philippines on Dec 24, police said.

Police said the truck driver had parked his vehicle on the street with its engine running when the man suddenly boarded it and drove it towards a crowded area.

A man and a woman were killed at the scene, police said, adding that a car and two motorcycles were damaged in the incident.

The suspect is in police custody. XINHUA