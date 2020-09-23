2 dead, 20 wounded as floods and landslides hit Indonesia

JAKARTA • Floods and landslides have struck Indonesia's capital Jakarta and its surrounding areas, leaving two people dead, one missing and 20 others injured, officials said yesterday.

A river, hit by torrential rain since Monday, overflowed its banks and submerged surrounding areas in the capital - which has recently come under partial Covid-19 lockdown again, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Raditya Jati said.

Mr Ramli Prasetio, press officer of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, said that in the Sukabumi district of West Java, two people were killed in flash floods and one remains missing.

"Today (Tuesday) two corpses were retrieved," he told Xinhua news agency, adding that a search mission is under way.

Hundreds of rescuers have been taking part in the search and rescue operation, including soldiers, the police and those from the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office, said Mr Ramli.

He added that the weather conditions have been favourable for the operation, and many residents have taken shelter at their relatives' homes.

Mr Ramli said the floods did not cause any casualties in the capital.

Mr Jati told Xinhua that the floods in Jakarta forced 15 persons to flee their homes and to take shelter on safer grounds, but in the Sukabumi district, 210 families took shelter after the flash floods and landslides hit the area.

The disaster left 20 people injured and seriously damaged nine houses as well as 10 bridges in the district, the spokesman added.

A warning has been put in place by Indonesia's Meterology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency over the possibility of extreme weather yesterday and today.

Residents are cautioned to be alert to the possibility of further floods, flash floods and landslides as well as whirlwinds, the agency said.

XINHUA