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$2.9 million raised so far for Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib, says DPM Zahid

Najib Razak (centre) was allowed to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest, subject to him paying a RM50 million fine and other conditions.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Najib Razak solidarity fund has raised RM9.25 million (S$2.91 million) as at Sept 27, but remains well short of its RM50 million target, said Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The UMNO president said the remaining funds must be raised before former prime minister Najib’s house arrest can be fully implemented.

“As at 10am, we have collected RM9.25 million.

“This is still insufficient to reach the RM50 million target. Efforts are ongoing to increase crowdfunding, and we hope our friends will be able to assist us in the near future in reaching the amount set by the Pardons Board.

“The amount must be settled before the house arrest can be fully implemented,” he told reporters after officiating the 18th Malaysian Makkal Sakti Party General Assembly on Sept 27.

UMNO launched the fund after Najib was granted a conditional pardon, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028. This is subject to him paying a RM50 million fine and complying with the conditions imposed. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK