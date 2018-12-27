192m Indonesians to vote in April elections

More than 192 million voters in Indonesia will head to the polls on April 17 to cast their ballots in the 2019 presidential and legislative elections.

This will be the first time that citizens in the world's third-largest democracy will pick their president and MPs on the same day.

All eyes, however, will be on the high-stakes contest between President Joko Widodo and his old rival, former general Prabowo Subianto.

While the presidential race has been billed as a rematch of the 2014 election between the two, Mr Joko - better known as Jokowi - is no longer the dark horse, but the incumbent, whose track record will be up for scrutiny by voters.

The question now is whether he has done enough, particularly in his infrastructure push, in beefing up the economy and raising wages, to convince Indonesians to give him a second five-year term.

On the surface, he remains a popular figure, rarely ever losing his place at the top of nationwide electability surveys.

At his peak, his approval ratings rose to almost 70 per cent, with several surveys released in October last year showing he would have won an election by a landslide if polls had been held then.

That was a far cry from his winning margin in 2014, when he defeated Mr Prabowo with 53.15 per cent of the votes.

Although electability surveys continue to show Mr Joko holding a double-digit lead over Mr Prabowo, many observers are expecting a tight race once campaigning heats up in the new year.

Many, such as Mr Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, a political analyst from the Syarif Hidayatullah National Islamic University in Jakarta, have also warned that rising religiosity in Indonesia could threaten the President's re-election bid.

They point to last year's election for Jakarta governor, when the incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was defeated by Mr Anies Baswedan, who was backed by Mr Prabowo in a bitter campaign marred by sectarian discord.

Mr Pangi Syarwi told The Straits Times earlier this week that the tide could turn against Mr Joko if Mr Prabowo and his running mate, Mr Sandiaga Uno, garner momentum for their campaign.

"If the electability of the challengers experiences an uptick, it can threaten the incumbent, whose level of support tends to stagnate over the campaign period," he said.

But while it is still anyone's race, Mr Joko does have a slight edge, noted Mr Pangi Syarwi. "There will be many infrastructure projects which will be completed in February and March. These include new ports, the MRT, irrigation projects, and so on. We will see if they have an impact on his electability."