1MDB trial reveals flagrant lack of checks and balances

Witness testimony in the ongoing corruption trial against former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has revealed a severe lack of checks and balances at defunct state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The fund's former chief executive officer Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi told the court yesterday that 1MDB had transferred billions of ringgit into overseas accounts without checking if the money was being wired to its intended beneficiaries.

One of the state fund's chief mistakes was to wire a total of US$1.3 billion (S$1.76 billion) over 2009 and 2010 to Good Star, a company controlled by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

The funds were supposed to have been transferred to a joint venture firm formed by 1MDB and PetroSaudi International, an oil and gas company from Saudi Arabia.

"1MDB had made this mistake, at least twice now?" said Najib's defence lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah in court.

In response, Datuk Shahrol said: "At the time, there was no reason for me to be suspicious, it was just an account number given to us by a trusted partner."

Najib is in the dock for alleged money-laundering and corruption in relation to RM2.28 billion (S$750 million) of 1MDB funds received by him. This is the second of five criminal cases he faces involving the state fund.

United States prosecutors have claimed that at least US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB.

Mr Shahrol, during his testimony, admitted to having skipped checks with 1MDB's board and with Najib when it came to wiring money abroad, relying instead on his communications with Low - who remains on the run from the Malaysian authorities.

"At that time, I considered Jho to be a reliable channel of contact between me and Najib," he said.

Earlier this week, it was revealed in court that PetroSaudi CEO Tarek Obaid had in 2010 instructed that 82 million Swiss francs (S$112 million) be transferred from the 1MDB-PetroSaudi joint venture account into his personal account.

The money, which came from US$500 million that had earlier been wired from 1MDB, was meant for investing in shares of French oil and gas firm GDF Suez.

Mr Obaid subsequently transferred the 82 million Swiss francs to Low's company Good Star.

Najib's defence team has grilled Mr Shahrol for 15 days, in a bid to show that mismanagement at 1MDB occurred due to collusion between Low and others at the state fund, without the knowledge of Najib, who was the former chairman of its board.

The trial continues on Monday.