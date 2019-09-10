1MDB trial: Najib briefed in FAQ prepped by Jho Low to deny Low's role in 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak was briefed to deny Low Taek Jho's role in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), in a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) prepared by the fugitive financier himself, the High Court heard on Tuesday (Sept 10).

Najib's former special officer Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin said that the FAQs contained statements to be made in response to questions on troubled state fund 1MDB.

Datuk Amhari testified that a statement saying "Jho Low has no involvement in 1MDB" was given to him and Najib's former principle private secretary Azlin Alias. Low is commonly known as Jho Low.

"The FAQs served as underlying statements for relevant key individuals to say. It was also suggested for Najib to say this as well," he told the court.

Mr Amhari was being cross-examined by Najib's defence team in the trial where the former premier is accused of money laundering and abuse of power for receiving illegal transfers of RM2.28 billion (S$753 million) between 2011 and 2014 from 1MDB, a state fund that he controlled.

The prosecution has claimed that Najib colluded with Low to channel funds from 1MDB into his private account, with Low functioning as Najib's alter ego.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing and claims the charges against him are politically motivated.

His Barisan Nasional coalition lost its six-decade grip on power in the Malaysian general election last year amid public anger over the 1MDB scandal, in which billions of dollars were allegedly misappropriated from the state fund and laundered worldwide.