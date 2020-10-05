1MDB trial adjourned as Najib in quarantine after travelling to coronavirus hot spot Sabah

The trial will resume on Oct 19, 2020 as Najib Razak remains under two-week quarantine at his home.
The trial will resume on Oct 19, 2020 as Najib Razak remains under two-week quarantine at his home.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Najib Razak's 1MDB trial has been delayed, as the former Malaysian premier is in quarantine after travelling to the Borneo state of Sabah, a new hot spot for the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The trial will resume on Oct 19, as Najib remains under two-week quarantine at his home after returning from a political campaign, according to court proceedings on Monday (Oct 5). He tested negative for the virus earlier.

The country is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections, with the number of confirmed cases rising by a record last Saturday. Most of the new cases were found in Sabah, where the ruling coalition allied with Najib is forming a new government after winning the Sept 26 state election.

The delayed trial revolves around Najib's biggest case, comprising 25 money-laundering and corruption charges including accusations that he received 2.08 billion ringgit (S$680 million) of bribes related to bonds issued by troubled state fund 1MDB. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an earlier trial, which he plans to appeal.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 

Branded Content