1MDB trial adjourned as Najib in quarantine after travelling to coronavirus hot spot Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Najib Razak's 1MDB trial has been delayed, as the former Malaysian premier is in quarantine after travelling to the Borneo state of Sabah, a new hot spot for the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The trial will resume on Oct 19, as Najib remains under two-week quarantine at his home after returning from a political campaign, according to court proceedings on Monday (Oct 5). He tested negative for the virus earlier.

The country is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections, with the number of confirmed cases rising by a record last Saturday. Most of the new cases were found in Sabah, where the ruling coalition allied with Najib is forming a new government after winning the Sept 26 state election.

The delayed trial revolves around Najib's biggest case, comprising 25 money-laundering and corruption charges including accusations that he received 2.08 billion ringgit (S$680 million) of bribes related to bonds issued by troubled state fund 1MDB. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison in an earlier trial, which he plans to appeal.