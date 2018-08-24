1MDB, Malaysian govt ask court to speed up sale of luxury yacht

KUALA LUMPUR • State fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and the Malaysian government yesterday asked the courts to speed up the sale of luxury yacht Equanimity to avoid a further decline in its value.

The application was filed by 1MDB, its subsidiaries 1MDB Energy Holdings and 1MDB Global Investment, and the Malaysian government against the Cayman Islands-based shipowner.

The four plaintiffs asked for the sale of the vessel, bunkers, fuel, lubricants and other consumables on board to be conducted through an open tender or private treaty by the sheriff of the Admiralty Court in Kuala Lumpur.

1MDB is now controlled by the government of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, whose alliance of political parties came to power in the May general election.

According to court documents, the physical condition of the luxury yacht is deteriorating as it is exposed to the elements.

The documents said it was in the interest of all parties that the yacht be sold as soon as possible to avoid its value falling even further.

"The diminution will cause hardship on the plaintiffs, as the value of the vessel has already depreciated, and the continuing costs of maintaining her arrest will only reduce the amount to be recovered," the plaintiffs said.

The US$250 million (S$342 million) luxury yacht Equanimity was first seized in Bali by the Indonesian authorities in February at the request of the United States Department of Justice as part of its multi-billion-dollar corruption probe of 1MDB.

The US authorities have said the yacht was part of assets worth US$1 billion allegedly purchased with funds misappropriated from 1MDB.

Indonesia handed over the yacht to Malaysia on Aug 6. It is believed to be owned by financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low. The application will be heard at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today.

The plaintiffs have also requested that the sale proceeds of the vessel be paid into court and kept in a bank account in Malaysia as approved by the Accountant-General.

