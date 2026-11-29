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1MDB-linked artworks to go on display in Malaysia

The artworks were repatriated in April as part of Malaysia’s 1MDB asset recovery efforts and are now under the National Art Gallery’s care and custody for conservation.

PETALING JAYA – Four artworks linked to the 1Malaysia Develop­ment Bhd (1MDB) scandal will go on public display at Malaysia’s National Art Gallery in Kuala Lumpur from Nov 30 .

The exhibition, with free admission, will be held at the Level 2 Gallery and visitors can view the artworks during the gallery’s operating hours, a communications representative said.

The works are by Pablo Picasso, Joan Miro, Maurice Utrillo and Balthus, and span different artistic styles and periods from 1934 to 1961.

They are Picasso’s L’Ecuyere et les clowns (1961), a colour lithograph; Miro’s Composition (1953); Utrillo’s Maison de rendez-vous de chasse de Henri IV, Rue St Vincent, Montmartre (1934), depicting a street scene in Montmartre; and Balthus’ Etude pour femme couchee (1948).

The artworks were repatriated in April as part of Malaysia’s 1MDB asset recovery efforts and are now under the National Art Gallery’s care and custody for conservation.

They were previously owned by former 1MDB lawyer Jasmine Loo and have an estimated combined value of US$198,125 (S$255,700).

The Star had previously reported that the gallery said conservation work was necessary to ensure the artworks were in suitable condition for exhibition and long-term preservation.

The gallery added that displaying the artworks would raise public awareness and promote education, giving visitors an opportunity to learn about their history and significance.

On the remaining eight paintings expected to be returned by the end of 2026 , the gallery said it was prepared to receive, safeguard and manage them upon their arrival.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission announced in May that the eight paintings, worth more than RM120 million (S$37.6 million), were expected to be recovered by year-end through cooperation with foreign authorities, particularly the United States.

However, the gallery said it could not confirm whether the timeline remained on track, as their return depended on the parties involved. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK