News analysis

1MDB fallout reveals use of charities for political funding

New study shows these dubious non-profit agencies have evaded national audit for decades

Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The revelation in 2015 that RM2.6 billion (S$839 million) of public funds were funnelled into then Prime Minister Najib Razak's personal account remains the most stunning expose of the scandal at state fund 1MDB, but the fall of his Umno-led Barisan Nasional administration three years later prised open the lid on how taxpayers' money had been abused for political financing via dubious foundations.

Criminal cases and forfeiture suits have revealed how public monies have been received by these "yayasans", controlled by those in power, as well as private donations in exchange for political favours.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 25, 2021, with the headline '1MDB fallout reveals use of charities for political funding'. Subscribe
Topics: 