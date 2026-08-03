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1MDB trial kicks off with Malaysia’s Najib Razak accused of using vast powers to enable US$5.6b fraud

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was the chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers between 2009 and 2016.

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak held immense control over 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) management, using his vast powers to enable fraud against the company and causing it to suffer US$5.6 billion (S$7 billion) in losses, the High Court heard on Aug 3.

Lawyer Lim Chee Wee, who represented 1MDB and its four subsidiaries, said that Najib used his apex position, power and influence as the then prime minister, finance minister, controller of Minister of Finance Inc (MOF Inc) and sole shareholder of 1MDB to commit acts and exert influence over 1MDB’s board of directors to execute abnormal transactions with undue haste.

This was all meant to enrich himself, his wife Rosmah Mansor, his stepson Riza Aziz, fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho and their families, he said.

“As a result of these misappropriations, the plaintiffs have suffered losses amounting to US$5,644,525,051,” he said in the opening statement on the first day of the civil suit filed by 1MDB and its four subsidiaries against Najib.

Lim said the plaintiffs will prove by documentary and witness evidence that Najib was “at the centre” of the 1MDB fraud, holding various positions of power within public service for decades.

Between 2009 and 2018, Najib was the country’s sixth prime minister and simultaneously held the finance minister portfolio, controlling MOF Inc, which was the sole shareholder of 1MDB, he added.

Najib was also the chairman of 1MDB’s board of advisers between 2009 and 2016.

“By virtue of the various hats worn and roles held, Najib exercised control over the plaintiffs’ directors and management and is a shadow director under the Companies Act 1965,” Lim said.

The lawyer further said that the trial was to hold Najib and his co-defendants accountable for their actions.

“This case is about betrayal, betrayal of public trust, the betrayal of the rakyat who trusted and elevated a fellow citizen to the pinnacle of national leadership and a betrayal by that very same individual of national interests.

“The tort of misfeasance in public office deals with such betrayal,” he added.

1MDB and its subsidiaries 1MDB Energy Holdings, 1MDB Energy, 1MDB Energy (Langat) and Global Diversified Investment Company (formerly known as 1MDB Global Investments) filed the civil suit on May 7, 2021.

They named Najib, former 1MDB finance officer Terrence Geh Choh Heng; former 1MDB general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan; former executive director Casey Tang Keng Chee; former chief investment officer Vincent Koh Beng Huat; former chief operations officer Radhi Mohamad; former investment director Kelvin Tan Kay Jim; as well as former SRC International chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, as the defendants.

The plaintiffs claimed that the defendants had committed breach of trust, breach of fiduciary duties, abused their powers and plotted to misappropriate 1MDB’s funds.

The hearing continues before Judicial Commissioner Mohamad Redzuan Idrus on Aug 4. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK