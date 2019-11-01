1MDB case: KL wants US to return recovered funds

Malaysia wants to ask the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) for some US$700 million (S$952 million) in funds set to be recovered from the sale of assets linked to the 1MDB scandal, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday.

The DOJ reached a settlement on Wednesday to recover the assets bought by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, with money allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

These include a private jet grounded in Singapore and high-end real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London.

Meanwhile, the DOJ is cranking up the heat on investment bank Goldman Sachs over its role as a key financial facilitator in the 1MDB affair. The bank played a central role in raising US$6.5 billion in bonds for 1MDB.