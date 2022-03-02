1MDB case: Ex-Goldman banker's 'cover story'

NEW YORK • United States prosecutors said they wanted to conclude their questioning of former Goldman Sachs Group banker Tim Leissner yesterday by having him tell jurors how he met with Roger Ng and their wives in 2016 to concoct "a cover story", to conceal their fraud tied to the looting of 1MDB.

Leissner is the US government's star witness against his former subordinate Ng, who is on trial accused of conspiring to bribe officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi during bond deals of state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The alleged mastermind of the scheme, fugitive financier Jho Low, paid Leissner more than US$60 million (S$81 million) in kickbacks while Ng got US$35 million, according to prosecutors.

Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo has argued that the money Ng received was a transfer from an account controlled by Leissner's former wife Judy Chan to Ng's wife Hwee Bin Lim, for a legitimate separate business transaction between the two wives.

Prosecutors are attempting to persuade the judge to allow the testimony, even though Lim's statements occurred after the alleged conspiracy ended. They are relevant and could refute Mr Agnifilo's claims that the transfer of funds was legitimate, prosecutors said.

Mr Agnifilo has said that Ms Lim will testify about the transaction as part of her husband's defence.

The US said on Monday in a court filing that Leissner could describe a 2016 meeting he had with his former wife, Ng and Ms Lim after questions were raised about the role Goldman bankers played in the 1MDB scandal in a series of published news articles.

Leissner could testify that after the couples met with a "feng shui master" in 2016, Ng's wife said "they needed to come up with a cover story to explain why Ms Chan had sent money" to an account controlled by her, according to the prosecutors.

Ng and his wife decided "the best story would be to say that the defendant had previously invested in Ms Chan's real estate business", prosecutors said Leissner would testify.

Ng's trial, which is in its third week, was adjourned last Thursday afternoon until yesterday to give Ng's lawyers time to review at least 15,500 documents belatedly provided by the US last week.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian authorities have frozen about US$10 million worth of assets as it investigates Leissner's claim that his once-lover blackmailed him over his role in the 1MDB scandal.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is probing the case under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the agency's chief Azam Baki said at a press conference yesterday. The same law was used to convict former prime minister Najib Razak for his involvement with 1MDB.

"We have called Rohana to record her statement and have taken steps to freeze related assets or cash," said Tan Sri Azam, referring to Ms Rohana Rozhan, the alleged former lover.

Leissner, a star witness in the trial linked to 1MDB, told a US court last week that he bought Ms Rohana a US$10 million house in London in 2013, after she threatened to expose his involvement in the fund.

Ms Rohana tendered her resignation as chief executive of media group Astro Malaysia in 2018, just a month before Najib was slapped with his first corruption charges in relation to 1MDB. She said on Friday she was cooperating with officials and did not address the allegations in a two-line statement.

