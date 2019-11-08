18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses at Batam resort

Eighteen Singaporeans were injured after a bridge at a 4.5-star hotel in Batam collapsed yesterday afternoon, Indonesian police said.

Fifteen of the injured Singaporeans were rushed to hospital, while three others who suffered light injuries were treated at the scene at Montigo Resorts Nongsa, north of Batam.

"The wooden foundations of the bridge have probably decayed, leading to its collapse," news site Detik.com cited Colonel S. Erlangga, the Riau Islands provincial police spokesman, as saying. Some of the victims were taking selfies when the bridge collapsed, Detik reported.

"Of the 15 rushed to hospital, two had serious injuries," Col Erlangga also said.

A local hospital staff member said one of the victims with serious injuries probably had a fractured bone in the right foot, while the other likely suffered a fractured bone in the ribs.

Police have conducted their investigations at the resort and interviewed a number of witnesses after the incident, which occurred just after 4pm.