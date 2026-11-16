16-year-old student charged over alleged axe attack on Kuching private school teacher

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The court ordered a mental health examination and set Dec 17 for further mention

KUCHING – A 16-year-old student has been charged in a magistrate’s court in Malaysia for allegedly injuring a teacher with an axe at a private school.

The boy was brought to court on Nov 16 to face three charges under Section 7 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act, Section 324 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Explosives Act, Sarawak police commissioner Saifullizan Ishak said in a statement.

The charges relate to carrying or possessing a scheduled weapon, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

Saifullizan said the boy was accompanied in court by his parents and had legal representation.

“No plea was recorded,” he said.

He said the court allowed an application for the boy to undergo a mental health examination at Hospital Sentosa in Malaysia under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court also fixed Dec 17 for further mention.

Saifullizan urged the public to respect the legal process and not speculate on the case.

The boy was detained on Oct 21 after police received a call that a teacher was allegedly injured while attempting to confiscate a sharp object from him.

He was also found to be carrying firecrackers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK