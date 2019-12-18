16-year-old dies after falling into drain in flood-hit Johor

The flood situation in Johor has improved, and the authorities have closed several temporary evacuation centres and allowed many flood victims to return home.

But the weatherman has warned of thunderstorms in some parts of Malaysia.

In the southern state of Johor, the number of flood victims fell to 8,527 yesterday, from 9,151 on Monday, Mr Tan Chen Choon, chairman of the state's Local Government Urban Wellbeing and Environment committee was quoted as saying by The Star online.

By noon yesterday, 15 evacuation centres in Johor were closed, said the Johor Disaster Committee Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued an online orange-category warning of heavy rainfall for several districts in Johor, Pahang and Terengganu for yesterday, and Sabah till today, but as of 7pm, it appeared to have been lifted.

In its place was an alert on thunderstorms in places such as Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak.

Monsoon rains have caused floods in nine out of 10 districts in Johor as well as two districts in Pahang, and at least three in Sabah.

In Pahang, 1,055 people from 271 families in Rompin and 19 flood victims in Temerloh were evacuated on Monday.

In Kudat, Sabah, 855 residents from three villages were evacuated after water levels at the nearby Sungai Rampai started to rise.

Last week, floods led to the evacuation of more than 400 villagers in the Membakut and Beaufort districts to a relief centre for four nights.

The Johor floods claimed the first victim this year, a 16-year-old boy who fell into a drain while playing in the water in the compound of his house in Simpang Renggam, Astro Awani reported yesterday.

Renggam fire station chief Asyraf Nur Mohd Yusof said Muhd Danis Irfan was believed to have slipped into the 4.2m-deep drain.

Meanwhile, the Johor Wildlife Department has advised people to watch out for stray crocodiles, which populate the rivers in nine districts.

"The places where crocodiles could stray into are monsoon drains and canals," its director Salman Saaban was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.

"They will feed on the carcasses of animals which drowned in the floods," he said, advising people to inform the department when they spot the reptiles. "Do not provoke them or panic."

Separately, some residents in Limbang, Sarawak, were put on alert after a man's "pet" crocodile escaped from its tank when his house was flooded. The man called the Fire and Rescue Department for help.

"The crocodile was reared inside a water tank. When it was flooded, the crocodile escaped into a nearby water-logged area outside the house," said the department.

"The owner said the crocodile started to become aggressive."

Firemen were deployed and later caught the 1.2m-long crocodile, which will be handed to the wildlife authorities.