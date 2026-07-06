15-year-old student injured in Malaysia school stabbing incident

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The suspect was detained when officers arrived at the scene, and the police seized a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

BANTING, Selangor - A 15-year-old student at a secondary school in Malaysia’s Banting town in Selangor was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another student on July 6.

The girl suffered injuries to her left lung and recognised the student who was accused of stabbing her.

The Selangor Education Department (JPN Selangor) confirmed in a statement on July 6 that the incident occurred at a school in the state earlier in the day and that the injured student is receiving treatment at a hospital.

“JPN Selangor is fully cooperating with the authorities to facilitate the ongoing investigation,” it said.

“The main focus at this time is to ensure that the injured student receives the best treatment and assistance is given to the family.”

The department has also mobilised counsellors and school guidance and counselling teachers to provide psychosocial support to students, teachers and the school staff.

JPN Selangor also urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could disrupt the police investigation.

Kuala Langat district police chief Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed the incident, saying the victim is in stable condition.

The suspect has been detained by police.

Earlier, videos circulating on social media showed a teenage girl dressed in black walking around the school compound while holding a knife.

The footage also showed several students running and attempting to get to safety during the incident.

Police have yet to disclose further details, including the motive behind the incident and the identity of the suspect. A statement is expected to be issued later.

The suspect, who is also 15, is believed to not have attended school for several months and had been undergoing medical treatment.

Teachers are said to have calmed the suspect before the police were contacted.

The suspect was later detained when officers arrived at the scene. Police also seized a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

The victim’s father, Muhammad Firuz Ibrahim, 43, believes she may not have been the intended target during the July 6 incident.

He said his daughter knew the suspect, as they had been classmates the previous year.

There have been claims circulating online that the suspect was a former student of the school who had allegedly been expelled and had returned to seek revenge, although this has not been officially confirmed.

“As far as I know, the student had not been expelled but was undergoing disciplinary action,” said Firuz, who works as a deliveryman.

He believes his daughter was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She may have just been closest to the suspect at that moment. My daughter is slightly bigger in size and perhaps didn’t have time to run. Many other students managed to escape,” he said.

He explained that he was at work when his daughter’s teacher informed him of the stabbing.

“I was shocked and rushed straight to the school. When I arrived, she was in serious condition and was taken to hospital,” he said.

“She is undergoing treatment to remove the blood in her chest cavity. She is conscious and able to speak,” he added.

Firuz mentioned that his daughter sustained multiple injuries, mainly to her back, as well as her face and lips.

He also noted that his daughter had never mentioned being bullied or having any disputes with the suspect.

He called for tighter security at schools, stating that everyone entering the premises should be properly screened.

“Everyone entering the school should be checked before being allowed in,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK