15 S'poreans hurt in accident in Thailand

Fifteen Singaporeans were slightly hurt last Friday in north-eastern Thailand after their passenger truck veered off the road to avoid a collision.

Most of them suffered bruises, while three were given stitches at Singburi Hospital.

One of them, who was warded for observation, was due to be discharged yesterday.

According to Mr Ng Eng Kiat, 59, a pastor from Singapore who has been doing missionary work in Thailand for several years, the 15 Singaporeans had come to visit him and to take part in a Christmas performance and give out presents in Nong Khaem village of Ang Thong province.

They were accompanied by his Thai friend when the accident occurred.

Mr Ng told The Straits Times: "The vehicle just went off the country road into the padi field. There was water and (the impact) was cushioned.

"There were no fractures, nothing at all."

The Singaporeans were on their way back to their hotel when the accident happened, reported Thai PBS, which quoted the police.

The public broadcasting service said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction. The truck ended up on its side after it stopped.

Local media said the Singaporeans were taken to the local hospital after the accident by volunteer rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The group is due to return to Singapore today as originally scheduled.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok had been in touch with members of the group as well as the local hospital to render assistance.

"The embassy understands that the injured Singaporeans were attended to by the hospital and all have since been discharged," an MFA spokesman said in a statement.

The MFA said the embassy would provide the necessary assistance to facilitate their return to Singapore.