15 die crossing flooded causeway in Myanmar

YANGON • At least 15 people drowned yesterday while crossing a flooded causeway in Myanmar to reach a Buddhist temple for a festival.

The tragedy unfolded as thousands of worshippers tried to reach the Kyeik Hne pagoda, which lies on a rocky outcrop about 3km off the coast near the town of Thanbyuzayat in southern Mon state.

Officials said some died when they tried to cross the poorly marked causeway, which is only about 4m wide, while the tide was too high.

"We normally allow the people to come at 6.30am but they would not listen to us and started trying to walk across too early," official Nai Sahai Eain said.

More drowned later when they were jostled from the crowded walkway into the sea.

An emergency responder said three people were still missing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE